Harper Mae Speer, a girl born on Sept. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Taylor Chaplin and Isaac Speer.
Elsie Michael Branon, a girl born on Sept. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jennah and Evan Branon of Fairfield.
Hugo Jude Toof, a boy born on Sept. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda and Jake Toof of Swanton.
Journee Rose Chiaravalle, a girl born on Sept. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alyson Thibault and Thomas Chiaravalle of Richford.
Logan Michael Jewett, a boy born on Sept. 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Myah Longe and Randy Jewett of Richford.
River Patrick McKenna, a boy born on Sept. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Berry and Connor McKenna of Sheldon.
Ella Mae Mathieu, a girl born on Sept. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brenna Root and Emmet Mathieu of Swanton.
James Riley Corbeil, a boy born on Sept. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Leah Riley and Josey Corbeil of St. Albans.
Madilyn Jean Draper, a girl born on Oct. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shannon Desilets and Jordan Draper of Underhill.
Greyson Tobias Partlow, a boy born on Oct. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tara Letourneau and Dylan Partlow of Alburgh.
Octavia Rose Hamlin, a girl born on Oct. 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kelsey Swann and Stanley Hamlin of St. Albans.
Landon Anthony Lawyer, a boy born on Oct. 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsey and Mark Lawyer of Enosburg.
Beau Joseph Dumont, a boy born on Oct. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rochelle McDonald and Brandon Dumont of Swanton.
Isabella Rosalie Morris, a girl born on Oct. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abigail Corey and Ryan Morris of Richford.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.