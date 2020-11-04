Jon Wilhelm Lane, a boy born on Oct. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tiana and Richard Lane of Sheldon.
Asher Edward Lamos, a boy born on Oct. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alyssa and Hunter Lamos of Fairfield.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
