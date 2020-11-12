Welcome to our world

Douglas James Cross, a boy born on Oct. 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Karry Bushey and Anthony Cross of Richford

Arlo Pierre Donze, a boy born on Oct. 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abigail and Tyler Donze of Fairfax

Ryleigh Paige Garrow, a girl born on Oct. 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erika and Nathan Garrow of Berkshire

Liam Adam LaBerge, a boy born on Oct. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michelle and Christopher LaBerge of St. Albans

Avery Raine Webb, a girl born on Nov. 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessie Webb of Swanton

Dominic Allen Clapper, a boy born on Nov. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Khayli Martin and Mark Clapper of Richford

Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.