Hudson Knox LaShure, a boy born on Nov. 27 to Ryleigh and Jon LaShure of Swanton
Chloe Grace Bohannon, a girl born on Dec. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shaye St. Francis and Brad Bohannon of Swanton
Jasmine Lynn Murray, a girl born on Dec. 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Barbara Paradis and Henry Murray III of Richford
Tyler Thomas Smythe-Bouissey, a boy born on Dec. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Courtney Smythe and Lawrence Bouissey Jr. of Swanton
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
