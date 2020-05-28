Bennett Michael Eddy, a boy born on May 16 to Arianna Modugno and Michael Eddy of St. Albans.
Khloe Sue Hamelin, a girl born on May 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica Stokes and Daryl Hamelin of Milton.
Zoey Marie Beaulieu, a girl born on May 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rebecca and Kyle Beaulieu of Fairfax.
Jax Daniel Eastman, a boy born on May 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Carrie Jettie and Cole Eastman of Fairfield.
Trenton Anderson Sweet, a boy born on May 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kari Carpenter and Gregory Sweet of Bakersfield.
Russell Ellis Wood, a boy born on May 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Deana Mattison and Russell Wood of St. Albans.
Theodore Sullivan Dittmar, a boy born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica and Michael Dittmar of Swanton.
Gwendolyn Eva Berthiaume, a girl born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shauyne and Jameson Berthiaume of Swanton.
Mackenzie Jean Parah, a girl born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mariah and Justin Parah of Swanton.
Lily Rose Dudley, a girl born on May 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jamie Brunton and Ryan Dudley of East Fairfield.
Sloane Mae Southwick, a girl born on May 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Hillary and John Southwick of Champlain, N.Y.
Ryder Andrew Couture, a boy born on May 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amber and Michael Couture of Essex Junction.
Karston Bennett Paul Bean, a boy born on May 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brittany Hoffman and Logan Bean of St. Albans City.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.