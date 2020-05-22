Reilly Keith Bachelder, a boy born on May 1 at UVM Medical Center to Alisabeth and Bryce Bachelder of Franklin.
Charlie Reese Gochey, a girl born on May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brooklyn and Shane Gochey of Sheldon.
Lilly Mae Hakey, a girl born on May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Meagan King and Owen Hakey of Swanton.
Kennedy Kane Johnson, a girl born on May 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kelly and Cole Johnson of Berkshire.
Hunter Jay Arel-Manners, a boy born on May 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sierra Arel and Joshua Manners of Enosburg Falls.
