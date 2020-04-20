Luna Rae Lavoie, a girl born on March 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Maria and Ross Lavoie of Swanton.
Brooke Rose Murphy, a girl born on March 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kristen and Dana Murphy of Swanton.
Jordan Elizabeth Myrtle Paquette, a girl born on April 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Samantha McAdam and Justin Paquette of Fletcher.
Eli Brennan Bauer, a boy born on April 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda and Kevin Bauer of St. Albans.
Eli Joseph Lamotte, a boy born on April 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Allison Ladue and Joseph Lamotte of Swanton.
Julianna Claire Peno, a girl born on April 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erica and Matthew Peno of Fairfax.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.