Wyatt Gerrish Merchant, a boy born on March 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Gerrish Craig and Robert Merchant of Swanton.
Kayden Hunter Fairbanks, a boy born on March 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kailee Sullivan and Kyle Fairbanks of Swanton.
Eugene Glenn Embury, a boy born on March 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Deanna Boyea and Myron Embury of Enosburg Falls.
Coltan Axel McRae, a boy born on March 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelynn Robtoy and Samuel McRae of St. Albans.
Benson Michael Callan, a boy born on April 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Molly Lumbra and Dylan Callan of Enosburg Falls.
Colt Jacob Benoit, a boy born on April 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kaitlin and Jacob Benoit of Richford.
Camdyn Keith Brooker, a boy born on April 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Dianna Cogley and Joshua Brooker of Enosburg Falls.
Jianna Alyse Brennan, a girl born on April 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica McCormick and Kyle Brennan of Swanton.
Jolie Nicole Newton, a girl born on April 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sadie and Dylan Newton of Franklin.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.