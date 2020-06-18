Maddox Dean Jarvis, a boy born on June 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Megan Jarvis of St. Albans.
Quinsi Hunter Pregent, a boy born on June 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amber and Kris Pregent of St. Albans.
Brooklynn Marie Tremblay, a girl born on June 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Leah Russin and Travis Tremblay of Berkshire.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.