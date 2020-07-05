Charlotte Georgia Sue Brill, a girl born on June 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica and Jason Brill of Shelburne.
Eleana Lillian Bruley, a girl born on June 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mikoela Flanagan and Mark Bruley of Swanton.
Evelyn Delphine Delosa, a girl born on June 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nicole and Kory Delosa of St. Albans.
Quintin Michael O’Brien, a boy born on June 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Courtney and Dustin O’Brien of Highgate Center.
Lyndsey Lynn Thompson, a girl born on June 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Laurie and Lucius Thompson of Enosburg.
Alice Ann Burnor, a girl born on June 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Karen L’Esperance and Kodi Burnor of Highgate.
Amelia Grace Laroche, a girl born on June 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brandie Sharpe and Craig Laroche of Swanton.
Kayzli Grace Wellinger, a girl born on June 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Melissa and Dave Wellinger of Milton.
