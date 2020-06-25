Sutton Parker Derby, a girl born on June 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Melissa and Andrew Derby of Richford.
Ellington Rae Brush, a girl born on June 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kerri and Adam Brush of Fairfield.
Gemma Paige Coriell, a girl born on June 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Isabelle and Jarek Coriell of Montgomery.
Ian Michael Giroux II, a boy born on June 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kellie and Ian Giroux of St. Albans.
Owen Kyle Desmarais, a boy born on June 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Paradee and Kyle Desmarais of Richford.
Eric Keith Domina III, a boy born on June 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nikita Cyr and Eric Domina of Richford.
