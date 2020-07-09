Eleanor Lillian Bruley, a girl born on June 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mikaela Flanagan and Mark Bruley of Swanton.
Leo Michael-Matthew Cushing, a boy born on June 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Stephanie Gero-Drew and Matthew Cushing of St. Albans.
Kayson Jon Howrigan, a boy born on June 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tara Gagner and Kevin Howrigan of Sheldon.
Jaelyn Marie LeClair, a girl born on June 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelyn Yates and Jayson LeClair of St. Albans.
Remington Allen LaBarron, a boy born on June 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Guyette and Kyle LaBarron of Highgate.
Emilia Grace Ball, a girl born on June 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Franziska L’esperance and David Ball of St. Albans.
Eliza Ann Hall, a girl born on July 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mara and Douglas Hall of Fletcher.
Hazel Jude Christian, a girl born on July 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Delisca and Brian Christian of Fairfield.
Riley Mae Morgan, a girl born on July 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mckayla Bostwick and Shane Morgan of Milton.
Grayson Vincent Lillquist, a boy born on July 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Madison Ovitt and Damien Lillquist of Richford.
Koda Rain LaForza, a boy born on July 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jenna LaForza of St. Albans.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.