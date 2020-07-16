Emilia Grace Ball, a girl born on June 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Franziska and David Ball of St. Albans.
Avaya Mae Benoit, a girl born on July 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Bobbiejo Benoit and Phillip Benoit of Saint Albans.
Lily Rowen Mooney, a girl born on July 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jaime and Brandon Mooney of Sheldon.
Anthony Everett Stearns, a boy born on July 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heidi and Travis Stearns of Highgate.
Everlee Michele Hale, a girl born on July 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda Davis and Shane Hale of St. Albans.
Ryleigh Elaine Tessier, a girl born on July 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Emily and Kevin Tessier of Sheldon.
