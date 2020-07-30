Everlee Michelle Hale, a girl born on July 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda Davis and Shane Hale of St. Albans.
Harper Lee Lamonda, a girl born on July 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsea Jewett and Andrew Lamonda of Milton.
Cassidy Rae Cota, a girl born on July 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brooke and Jordan Cota of Sheldon.
Maddox Michael Favreau, a boy born on July 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kimberly Wright and Christian Favreau of Swanton.
Zaylee Noel Regan, a girl born on July 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tiffany and Adam Regan of Sheldon.
Isla Hayes Dudley, a girl born on July 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah and Justin Dudley of Enosburg Falls.
Theo Odin Kichura, a boy born on July 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jeanine and Ethan Kichura of St. Albans.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.