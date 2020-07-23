Caspen Lee Smith, a boy born on July 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kayla Paul and Mark Smith of Enosburg Falls.
Avery Mae Patterson, a girl born on July 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kaley Boudreau and Logan Patterson of Franklin.
Patrick Michael Ashline, Jr., a boy born on July 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Haleigh Sanderson and Patrick Ashline.
Braedyn Barbara Dean, a girl born on July 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Avery Fersing and Owen Dean of St. Albans.
Connie Islabelle Hunt, a girl born on July 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah and Marvin Hunt of Isle La Motte.
Colton Gene Charboneau, a boy born on July 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kari and Nate Charboneau of Fairfax.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.