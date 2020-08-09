Nolan Cynthia Johnson, a girl born on July 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth and Michael Johnson of St. Albans.
Iyla Lauretta Shea, a girl born on July 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Lindsy Guilmette and Ryan Shea of Richford.
Emmett Gregory Dufresne, a boy born on July 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amy and Jordan Dufresne
Jaxson Paul Cole, a boy born on July 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rebecca Cole of Williston.
Amayah Rose Rankins, a girl born on July 31 at Northwestern Medical Center to Page Leddick and Amos Rankins of Swanton.
Owen Peter Burke, a boy born on July 31 at Northwestern Medical Center to Crystal and Jason Burke of Fairfield.
Zebediah Thomas Brown, a boy born on August 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Bethanie Hayes and Jonathan Brown of Enosburg Falls.
