Kaylannah Skie Evans, a girl born on Jan. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Meranda Lavoie and Alex Evans of St. Albans
Carter Robert Cioffi, a boy born on Jan. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsey and Benjamin Cioffi of St. Albans
Adelene Josephine King, a girl born on Jan. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Samantha and Nohea King of St. Albans
Theodore Fletcher Lamore, a boy born on Jan. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsea Staples and Bradley Lamore of Enosburg Falls
Ana Noelle Spano, a girl born on Jan. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kaitlin and Carlo Spano of Fairfax
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
