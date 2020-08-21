Hayden Matthew St. Pierre, a boy born on Aug. 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Hayden and Matthew St. Pierre of St. Albans.
Gallia Shirley Ouimette, a girl born on Aug. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Teala and James Ouimette of Alburgh.
Aspen Marie LeClair, a girl born on Aug. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kady Combs and Adam LeClair of Swaton.
Arik Darrell Allen Meyer, a boy born on Aug. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Krista Clayton and Darrell Meyer, Jr., of Richford.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.