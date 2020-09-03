Haylee Sue McNall, a girl born on Aug. 24 at the University of Vermont Medical Center to Kyle and Katie McNall of St. Albans Town.
Eli Ross Cutting, a boy born on Aug. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Emily and Logan Cutting of Richford.
Ivar Loughlin Bosworth, a boy born on Aug. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kristina and Adam Bosworth of Swanton.
Christopher Joesph Marinoff, Jr., a boy born on Aug. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michelle Cline and Christopher Marinoff of Swanton.
