Kevin Roger Robert Pearce, a boy born on Aug. 15 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Carmin Godin and Zachary Pearce of Auburn, Maine.
Finnley Jeanne Gendron, a girl born on Aug. 19 to Ellijah and Dylan Gendron of Richford.
Landon Robert Howrigan, a boy born on Aug. 18 to Tamithy and Harold Howrigan of Fairfield.
Karolina Frances Chenette, a girl born on Aug. 22 to Carolina and Andrew Chenette of Fairfax.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.