Wesley Arthur Quesnel, a boy born on Aug. 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kimberly Duprey and Branden Quesnel of Swanton.
Adeline June Curtis, a girl born on Aug. 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Savannah and Jacob Curtis of Bakersfield.
Emery Elizabeth Reed, a girl born on Aug. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kate Mullen and Aaron Reed of Sheldon.
Bryor James Bessette, a boy born on Aug. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abagael Smith and Jason Bessette of Sheldon.
Camden Paul Bessette, a boy born on Aug. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abagael Smith and Jason Bessette of Sheldon.
