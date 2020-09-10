Eleanor Caroline Russell, a girl born on Aug. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Taylor and Alexander Russell of Swanton.
Brantley James Brunelle, a boy born on Sept. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica and Adam Brunelle of Fairfield.
Owen Dean Salter, a boy born on Sept. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jazmine Salter of Highgate Center.
Emma Arlene Ovitt, a girl born on Sept. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kayla and Joseph Ovitt of Richford.
