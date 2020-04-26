Avaeya Taylor Martin, a girl born on April 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Laplante and Eric Martin of Enosburg.
Ryalee Marie Greeno, a girl born on April 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alee and Ryan Greeno of Swanton.
Gavin Wesley Longe, a boy born on April 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Patience and Jeremiah Longe of Swanton.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.