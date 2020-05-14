Ryder John Rivard, a boy born on April 25 to Daren and Brittany Rivard of Enosburg Falls.
Shawn Allen Staples-Ballard, a boy born on April 27 in St. Albans to Meagan Staples and Shawn Ballard of Swanton.
Charlie Gochey, a boy born on May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shane and Brooklyn Gochey.
Laine Stephen Langdell, a boy born on May 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Makayla Harrness and Brett Langdell of Enosburg Falls.
Chad Steven Merchant III, a boy born on May 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kristian Jerry and Chad Merchant, Jr.
Luke Jackson Reynolds, a boy born on May 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jennifer and David Reynolds of St. Albans.
Dempsey Charles Hatin, a boy born on May 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nikita and Chad Hatin of St. Albans.
Freya Marie McGuire, a girl born on May 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelyn and Danny McGuire of St. Albans.
Oliver Claude Joseph Desautels, a boy born on May 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Giard and Steven Leclair of Richford.
