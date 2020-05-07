Shawn Allen Staples Ballard, a boy born on April 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Meagan Staples and Shawn Ballard of Swanton.
Mae Jean Dunsmore, a girl born on April 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chantal and Adam Dunsmore of St. Albans.
Layla Lee Jarvis, a girl born on May 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jenna and Sean Jarvis of St. Albans.
Dior Mayo Smith, a boy born on May 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ebony John and Tony Smith of St. Albans.
Charlie Reese Gochey, a girl born on May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brooklyn and Shane Gochey of Sheldon.
Conor Finnegan Marlow, a boy born on May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nellie Maley and Ben Marlow of St. Albans.
Octavius Carson Roberts, a boy born on May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Marissa Olson and Dustin Roberts of Johnson.
Nolan Ray Maskell, a boy born on May 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brandi and Ryan Maskell of Highgate.
