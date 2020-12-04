Phoenix Ann Benjamin, a girl born on Sept. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chasidy and Schuyler Benjamin of Swanton
Rex David Sprague, a boy born on Sept. 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amber and Zack Sprague of Fairfax
Emma Sophia Farr, a girl born on Sept. 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Melissa Guttilla and John Farr of Sheldon
Emma Ruth DeForge, a girl born on Sept. 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley and Brian DeForge of St. Albans
Iris Rose Bell, a girl born on Sept. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katey Hull and Michael Bell of Enosburg Falls
Omar Julius Kramer, a boy born on Sept. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kristin Wolford-Kramer and Ethan Kramer of Fairfield
Alyanna Joy Ember Lantagne, a girl born on Nov. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda and Curtis Lantagne of Fairfax
Lucia Rose Caforia, a girl born on Nov. 19 at UVM Medical Center to Kelsey and Craig Caforia
Kinsley Ann-Rose Ploof, a girl born on Nov. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashlie Murray and Eric Ploof of St. Albans
Asher Sonny Tipper, a boy born on Nov. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sunni and Christopher Tipper of Swanton
Delaney Elizabeth Wilson, a girl born on Nov. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda Quiser and David Wilson of St. Albans
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
