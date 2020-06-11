Cade Thomas Couture, a boy born on February 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Andrea and Cody Couture of Bakersfield.
Spencer Allen Deuell, a boy born on June 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kayla Atkins and Robert Deuell of Alburg.
Rowyn Marguerite Egrie, a girl born on June 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shelley Pilon and Rick Egrie of Fairfax.
Gabriel Rogero Benedicto, a boy born on June 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Serville Rogero and Bruce Benedicto of St. Albans.
Ariel Grace Legault, a girl born on June 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amber Lafontaine and Ryan Legault of Bakersfield.
David Allen Hamlin III, a boy born on June 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sydney Hamlin and David Hamlin II of St. Albans.
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.