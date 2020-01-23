Ella Maree Jean Clogston, a girl born on Jan. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heaven Lee Clogston and Raven M. Hendrix of Richford.
Elijah Jameson Gilmore, a boy born on Jan. 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Hailey Jenn Parah and Keith C. Gilmore of St. Albans.
Riley Marie and Jaxson Cole St. Amour, a girl and a boy born on Jan. 10 at Northwest Medical Center to Abigail (Guyette) St. Amour and Kyle St. Amour of St. Albans.
Hudson Douglas St. Francis, a boy born on Jan. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brooke Wallentine and Wade St. Francis of St. Albans.
Paxton Charles Tracy, a boy born on Jan. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Anna (Charette) Tracy and Michael William Tracy of Richford.
Henry Charles Cook, a boy born on Jan. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heather Jean Cook and Bryan Cook of St. Albans.
Barrett Walter Forsyth, a boy born on Jan. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Makayla Sweetser and Jesse Forsyth of Enosburg.