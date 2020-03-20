Welcome to Our World

Babies born December 26-31, 2019.

Malachi Cedrick Facteau, a boy born on March 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sheine Hammon and Jason Facteau of St. Albans

Liam Howard Leach, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mariah Irons and Jacob Leach of Enosburg

Levi James Derosia, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Hannah Thompson and Christopher Derosia

Andrew Faiez Aboelezz, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica and David Aboelezz of Colchester

Ezra Robert Trombley, a boy born on March 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kara Trombley and Ryan St. Francis of Sheldon.

Adrian Charles Flower, a boy born on March 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katrina and Tobias Flower of Enosburg Falls

