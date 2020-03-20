Malachi Cedrick Facteau, a boy born on March 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sheine Hammon and Jason Facteau of St. Albans
Liam Howard Leach, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mariah Irons and Jacob Leach of Enosburg
Levi James Derosia, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Hannah Thompson and Christopher Derosia
Andrew Faiez Aboelezz, a boy born on March 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica and David Aboelezz of Colchester
Ezra Robert Trombley, a boy born on March 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kara Trombley and Ryan St. Francis of Sheldon.
Adrian Charles Flower, a boy born on March 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katrina and Tobias Flower of Enosburg Falls