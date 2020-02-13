Welcome to Our World

Brynnleigh Anne Chamberland, a girl born on Jan 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jenn York and Cody Chamberland of Swanton.

Iris Randi Aldrich, a girl born on Jan. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Stephanie Wentworth and Justin Aldrich of Enosburg.

Wyatt James Manges, a boy born on Jan. 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katie and Brian Manges of Swanton.

Kingston Carter Townsend, a boy born on Feb. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Samantha Assisi and Leslie Townsend of Sheldon.

Jace Robert Royea-Burdo, a boy born on Feb. 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Burdo-Stoddard and Tyler Royea of St. Albans.

Henry Peter Waibel, a boy born on Feb. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alexandra and Christoph Waibel of Richford.

Benjamin Harold Grant, a boy born on Feb. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heather and Nathan Grant of Sheldon.

Tyler James Gleason, a boy born on Feb. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda and Thomas Gleason of Fairfield.

