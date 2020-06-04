Welcome to our world

Brayden Russell Hardy, a boy born on May 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ellen and Kaleb Hardy of Sheldon.
Piper Elizabeth Roussin, a girl born on May 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katie Roussin of Fairfax.
Flynn Kaden Crossman, a boy born on May 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Savanna and Torey Crossman of Fairfield.
Lyla Rose Paquette, a girl born on May 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kyndra Domina and Joshua Paquette of St. Albans.
Milani Mackenzie Flood, a girl born on May 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jordan Butler and Tim Flood of Swanton.
