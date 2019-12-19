The St. Albans Police and Fire departments have started their annual charitable effort with a food drive for Martha’s Kitchen. Donated drop-off locations are St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans Town Hall, Highgate Town Clerk and the St. Albans Police Department. All canned or dry goods will be accepted, and specific needs include:
Ground Beef
Sugar
White Tuna
Cream Soups
Hot Chocolate Mix
Hot Dogs
Napkins
Baked Beans
Clorox Wipes
Spaghetti Sauce
Chicken
Dish Soap
Ground Coffee
Butter Sticks
Pasta/Elbows/Rotini
Jars of Gravy
Cooking Spray
Hams
Toilet Paper
Jars of Mayo
Tubs of Margarine
Cake Mixes
Powdered Creamer
Bisquick
Rotary Club of St. Albans also shared the following wish list for Voices Against Violence Laurie’s House:
Diapers, all sizes
Cleaning supplies
Baby wipes
Baby shampoo
Baby soap
Women’s shampoo and conditioner