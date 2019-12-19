Ways to give back

Ways to give back

The St. Albans Police and Fire departments have started their annual charitable effort with a food drive for Martha’s Kitchen. Donated drop-off locations are St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans Town Hall, Highgate Town Clerk and the St. Albans Police Department. All canned or dry goods will be accepted, and specific needs include:

Ground Beef

Sugar

White Tuna

Cream Soups

Hot Chocolate Mix

Hot Dogs

Napkins

Baked Beans

Clorox Wipes

Spaghetti Sauce

Chicken

Dish Soap

Ground Coffee

Butter Sticks

Pasta/Elbows/Rotini

Jars of Gravy

Cooking Spray

Hams

Toilet Paper

Jars of Mayo

Tubs of Margarine

Cake Mixes

Powdered Creamer

Bisquick

Rotary Club of St. Albans also shared the following wish list for Voices Against Violence Laurie’s House:

Diapers, all sizes

Cleaning supplies

Baby wipes

Baby shampoo

Baby soap

Women’s shampoo and conditioner

Recommended for you