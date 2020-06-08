The American Council of Engineering Companies of Vermont (ACEC of Vermont) has named the City of St. Albans Waste Water Treatment Facility upgrade and phosphorus removal project the Merit Award winner for the environmental: water supply/treatment category of its Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition.
The firm responsible for the project was Aldrich + Elliott, PC, a water resources engineering company based in Essex Junction.
According to Aldrich & Elliott, the wastewater treatment facility is a 4.0 mgd rotating biological contactor (RBC) facility with anaerobic digestion and centrifuge dewatering. In March 2017, the city passed an $18 million bond vote to address age-related needs and phosphorus removal improvements to comply with the Lake Champlain phosphorus total maximum daily load (TMDL). A TMDL places a cap on the maximum amount of phosphorus that is allowed to enter the lake and meet Vermont’s water quality standards.
The upgrade project began construction in April 2018.