Who: Fletcher Elementary School
What: The school was recognized by VT Secretary of Eduction Dan French for supporting “students and families during school building closures last spring.”
How they did it: Principal Chris Dodge and staff adapted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) to a remote learning environment.
What’s ahead: Fletcher Elementary’s stories and data will be highlighted as best practices for other schools to learn from and use in planning for this school year, according to Franklin West Supervisory Union.
