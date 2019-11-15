SOUTH BURLINGTON — Job seekers are invited to a Veteran and Community Job Fair on Tuesday, November 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington.
The job fair will be Open from 10 – 11 a.m. to military veterans and will open to all job seekers from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Job Fair is hosted by the Workforce Development Division of the Vermont Department of Labor and is free and open to the public. For more information please call the Department of Labor’s Burlington Career Resource Center at 802-863-7676.
Over seventy employers representing jobs in the federal, state and community sectors will be present at this job fair event to discuss employment opportunities within their organizations.
- The Department of Labor has career resource centers in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Middlebury, Morrisville, Newport, Rutland, Springfield, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction. All Centers are open Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and are staffed with highly-knowledge workforce development professionals.
For more information about the Department of Labor’s Career Resource Centers or any other Department services, visit www.labor.vermont.gov or call 888-807-7072.
- The Burlington Career Resource Center (CRC) is a federally recognized American Job Center.