FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area support organizations have benefited from grants from the Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) and VT COVID-19 Response Fund, which issued a second round of grants last week amounting to $529,000.
VCF established the VT COVID-19 Response Fund in mid-March to support nonprofit organizations throughout the state that are equipped to address community impacts of the coronavirus.
VCF, though its discretionary grants budget, and the response fund have distributed approximately $1.16 million since March 13.
VCF grants have ranged from $500 to $25,000 and have been made directly to organizations serving vulnerable populations as well as to partner organizations that are making sub-grants to their network members. This second round of grants is focused on shelters serving families and domestic violence survivors, food pantries and food shelves, as well as home health and visiting nurse agencies. A small number of grants have also been made to organizations working on language translation, coordination of community organizing efforts, and training for end of life counseling.
Among the Franklin County grant recipients are:
Franklin County Home Health & Hospice
Samaritan House St. Albans
Enosburg Food Shelf
Fairfield Community Center Association
Georgia Food Shelf
Martha’s Kitchen
Montgomery UMC Food Pantry
Stanton Community Food Shelf