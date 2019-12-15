FRANKLIN COUNTY – With many deadlines for declaration fast approaching in January, the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA) is inviting anyone considering running for their local school board to learn more about the job of boards and their members. They’ve created a 5-minute video outlining the process for running for local boards including requirements and limitations for potential candidates.
Anyone interested in viewing the video will find it on their website, https://www.vtvsba.org/prospective-school-board-members.
Prospective school board members are encouraged to spend time exploring the website to learn more about the Essential Work of Vermont School Boards, their roles, responsibilities, and the expectations of board members.