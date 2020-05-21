WINOOSKI — Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has awarded $111,250 in scholarships to seniors at Franklin County high schools as part of a group of awards for students across the state.
Awards included:
At Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, seven seniors will receive a total of $31,000 in scholarships: Natalie Bates; Claire Bushey; Sophia Chapman-Daley; Hannah Ferris; Hannah Rainville; Cale Santee and Quentin Stoneburner.
Fourteen BFA-Saint Albans seniors will receive a total of $26,300 in scholarships: Sadie Callan; Shylese Dunn; Kaitlin Emerson; Riley Gamache; Sydney Hatch; Aubrey Hayden; Ethan Ireland; Sarah Magnan; Meade Pollard; Chloe Rouleau; Kayleigh Sweeney; Sarah Tardiff; Fiona Taylor and Terri-Ann Zweeres.
The following seniors from Enosburg Falls Middle and Senior High School will receive $21,650 in scholarships: Randi Barry; Thomas Benoit Jr.; Gabriella Caforia; Mikayla Powell; Lacie Reed; Kyra Weatherwax and Brooke Westcom.
Mozes Gonyon, a senior at the Northwest Technical Center, received $4,100 in scholarships.
The following seniors at Missisquoi Valley Union High School received a total of $14,300 in scholarships: Megan Benway; Cheyanne Hubbard; Grace Kinney; Emma Medor and Catherine Paradis.
At Richford Junior-Senior High School, 12 seniors received $19,000 in scholarships: Alison Barkley; Adam Breault; Nicholas Carswell; James Clawson; Riley Donna; Miya Hatch; Jessika Herron; Kimberlyann Latuch; Darren Martin; Nicholas Pond; Emma Raymond and Kyla Temple.