GEORGIA — Meals on Wheels is an important way for area residents to support community members in need. The volunteer service provides a friendly visit and safety check, as well as a nutritious meal that is a lifeline to many. Age Well is currently in need of volunteers in Georgia, Milton and Grand Isle. The time commitment is based on volunteers’ availability, with delivery once a week or once a month. Deliveries are typically from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact lneed@agewellvt.org.