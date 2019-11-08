GEORGIA — Meals on Wheels is an important way for area residents to support community members in need. The volunteer service provides a friendly visit and safety check, as well as a nutritious meal that is a lifeline to many. Age Well is currently in need of volunteers in Georgia, Milton and Grand Isle. The time commitment is based on volunteers’ availability, with delivery once a week or once a month. Deliveries are typically from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact lneed@agewellvt.org.
Most Popular
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.