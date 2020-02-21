United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
LOVE CATS & DOGS? Franklin County Animal Rescue is engaged in its annual board member renewal and outreach effort. Franklin County Animal Rescue is the humane shelter serving more than 900 square miles of northwestern Vermont. We impact about 1,000 animals annually and exceeded the national no kill standard with a 99% live save rate in 2018. Board members attend a monthly meeting and perform “other duties as required.” For more info, contact the shelter at info@fcarpets.org or call 524 9650.
SOUND THE ALARM – American Red Cross is rallying thousands of volunteers, age 15 and older, nationwide, to install 100,000 free smoke alarms to cut in half the risk of death in fires. They are looking for volunteers to participate in this effort and to help share safety information in at-risk communities. On April 25th, there will be an event in Colchester from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Register to volunteer at SoundTheAlarm.org/nhvt.
GREEN IT UP – Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge is gearing up for Green Up Day on May 1st and is looking for volunteers, age 16 and older, to help with river cleanup using refuge boats. Volunteers will be walking along various shorelines, so boots or waders are advised. 9 a.m. to Noon. Contact Ken Sturm at 868-4781 or email ken_sturm@fws.gov.
HOSPICE TRAINING – Franklin County Home Health Agency is signing up volunteers for its spring training course. Once the course is completed, volunteers can provide companionship and emotional support to clients and their families and may help with journaling, tending to light household chores, or just listening. Contact Liza Comiskey at 527-7531, ext. 6721, or email liza.comiskey@fchha.org.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR KIDS – the Foster Grandparent Program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of children. Foster Grandparents are volunteers, 55 years of age or over, who serve at preschools, child cares, Head Starts, and elementary schools with supervision for a teacher or staff person. They serve between 15 and 40 hours a week tutoring, mentoring, and helping to build self-esteem. Volunteers receive a small, non-taxable stipend. Placements are available throughout Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and there is a very specific need in schools in Alburgh and Georgia. Background check required. Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY! – Age Well-Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteer drivers, age 18 and older, in Franklin County. Volunteers provide a friendly face and a comforting meal to those in need. Once a week or 2 hours a month, whatever you can spare will be appreciated. Immediate openings are available in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.