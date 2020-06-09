United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Here is a link for Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities.
BLOOD DONOR AMBASSADORS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY– American Red Cross is looking for individuals who can help support local blood drives assisting donors during the check-in process, helping set up and maintaining cleanliness of hospitality areas, and ensuring donors are recognized for their donation and attend to their wellbeing. Contact Erica Fuller at 735-8842 or email Erica.fuller4@redcross.org.
URGENT NEED — NEW BLOOD DONOR SCREENER FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY – American Red Cross needs volunteer to provide excellent customer service to enhance the blood donor experience, executing donor temperature screening on potential donors prior to their entry into the blood drive. This position and Temp-taking screening station is part of additional screening the American Red Cross has implemented in the interest of the safety of the blood supply, recipients, other donors, staff, volunteers and general public health regarding COVID-2019 outbreaks. Contact Erica Fuller at 735-8842 or email Erica.fuller4@redcross.org
MORNING ANIMAL CARE – Franklin County Animal Rescue staff are in need of assistance to help the animals get ready for the day. Duties may include preparing and feeding the animals, keeping their spaces clean, and socializing with the animals. They need the most help during the week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer 15 years old and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.
VOLUNTEER AT THE FARM – Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC) needs your help more than ever this year to grow food for our Health Care Share program. Typically, our farm is filled with youth crews, but given precautions around COVID-19, things look different this year. They currently have a small team working on the farm and are in need of extra hands to keep production going for the Health Care Share distributions which start in July. Contact Lauren at volunteer@vycc.org to sign up for a shift.
VOLUNTEER YOUTH MENTOR/INTERN POSITIONS – Sara Holbrook Community Center is in search of adults to be youth mentors. They are looking for mentors with good listening skills and who are responsible, dependable, considerate, and optimistic. Mentors create a personal and optimistic relationship with the child, act as a role model, help establish personal goals, motivate and inspire youth, and much more. Contact Donna Diaz at ddiaz@saraholbrookcc.org to learn more.