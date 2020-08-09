ST. ALBANS — Voices Against Violence has launched a virtual support group for survivors of sexual, domestic and dating violence.
The group meets on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6 :30 p.m. The group is facilitated by a member of the Voices staff and is open to anyone 18 or older.
Internet access through a phone, tablet or computer is needed.
To join the group or learn about other support options, contact the hotline at 802-524-6575.
Voices now offers an online chat room for those for whom chat is safer or easier than a phone call to the hotline. The chat line may be found on Voices website (voicesagainstviolence.org).