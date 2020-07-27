FRANKLIN COUNTY — Starting in August, area residents can take advantage of weekly programs that will help reduce the risk of and prevent diabetes. Weight, exercise, blood pressure, cholesterol and family history are all risk factors for diabetes. This program offers education to help adopt healthy eating and exercise habits for reducing weight.
Participants meet once a week, and then monthly, for a total of 25 sessions over a year. Meetings are scheduled on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. Call 802-393-5423 for more information.