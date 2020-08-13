ST. ALBANS – As schools across Vermont prepare to meet state-mandated reopening guidelines this fall, Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation program, has created a video series that is tailored to meet those guidelines and protect children’s health.
COVID-19 halted Sweethearts & Heroes’ presentations at schools last year, but Tom Murphy, Sweethearts & Heroes co-founder, spent the last several months talking to principals, superintendents, teachers, school counselors, social workers, and psychologists. Murphy learned they share a common concern — that the social and emotional needs of students and teachers will be overwhelming in the fall.
With that in mind, Murphy teamed with his co-presenter, Rick Yarosh, and a filmmaker to create the videos. They were produced specifically for the two styles of remote learning that schools have been using during the pandemic: synchronous (online but live with students and teachers) or asynchronous (meaning students work on their lessons online but autonomously).
“This series works well for both of those learning styles,” said Murphy, of St. Albans. “Our video courses meet many state guidelines, and they meet the social and emotional standards that schools must fulfill this fall. It’s our flagship message presented in a completely different way.”
The video courses focus on, among other things, the emotional resiliency and empowerment that students will need as schools reopen; and Sweethearts & Heroes’ flagship message, which focuses on student empowerment, empathy activation and jumping into action to help others that are struggling. There is a separate add-on for online bullying. Worksheets and other resources will be available to schools, too.
In addition, Yarosh, a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army — injured in Iraq with burns over most of his body — gives messages about overcoming adversity and turning negative situations into positive ones.
“These videos can be used in the classroom, remotely, or on an individual basis with students to facilitate the conversation around the feelings of hopelessness — which have likely increased for many as a result of the pandemic — bullying, and other trauma-inducing challenges that our students face,” Murphy said. “We are extremely excited to get this message to as many schools as possible this fall.”
More information on the entire series and its contents is available at https://sweetheartsandheroes.teachable.com/courses