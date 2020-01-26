SWANTON – Vermont Precision Tools (VPT), the Swanton manufacturer of high-quality precision tools used in the automotive, medical and aerospace industries, announces they will continue to offer an advanced manufacturing program that will lead to guaranteed full-time jobs with Vermont Precision Tools upon successful completion. The program will start in March of 2020.
The CNC Machine Operator Apprentice Program will be held at their manufacturing facility located on 10 Precision Lane in Swanton in their newly established Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. They will continue to partner with the Vermont Department of Labor to provide the CNC Machine Operator Apprenticeship Program. The program provides free education and one-year of on-site mentoring through an apprenticeship at the Swanton, Vermont location. No prior education or experience is required to apply, but candidates are required to have a High School diploma or GED. Successful completion of the program will lead directly to full-time employment as a Machine Operator at the fast growing Vermont Precision Tools.
“In partnership with Vermont HITEC, VPT has successfully graduated dozens of apprentices and rapidly increased the capabilities and skills of the men and women working in our manufacturing environment,” said Monica Greene, President and CEO of Vermont Precision Tools. “This high- quality training and apprenticeship program is designed to prepare anyone seeking an advanced manufacturing career with the tools to do so.”
The pay scale for graduates of the CNC Machine Operator Apprenticeship Program will start at $15.00 per hour. To apply- submit a resume directly to Vermont Precision Tools through Indeed or Facebook. For more information or assistance, contact: Chelsea Reed, Project Leader via email: creed@vermontprecisiontools.com, or at 802-868-4246 Ext. 1183