COLCHESTER - After being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont National Guard Museum will reopen July 27.
Admission to the museum, located at Camp Johnson in Colchester, is free.
Founded in the 1970s, the Vermont National Guard Library and Museum is devoted to the collection and preservation of Vermont military artifacts and memorabilia. All artifacts on display have been donated by either members of the military, government officials or community members.
Visitors to the museum can currently view numerous exhibits spanning from the Revolutionary War through the Iraqi conflict. Exhibits include a variety of military vehicles and uniforms, large-scale model plans and weaponry.
Community members visiting the museum are asked to follow all COVID-19 health regulations as set in place by the state of Vermont. Face masks are required and visitors should keep a six-foot distance from other guests at all times.
Starting July 27, the museum will be open 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.