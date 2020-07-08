BURLINGTON — Vermont Federal Credit Union has earned the 2020 best-in-state credit union award from Forbes Magazine.
Vermont Federal is the only credit union in the state to receive the award for three consecutive years. Forbes identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2020 based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.
“We are exceedingly proud to be recognized by Forbes as a best-in-state credit union” CEOJean Giard said. “Our mission is to make a decided difference in the lives of our members, and winning this award for a third consecutive year is a direct result of the top-notch customer service and financial products and solutions we consistently provide our members.”