MONTPELIER – After several years of very successful rare bourbon and rye sweepstakes, the Vermont Department of Liquor Control (DLC) has launched its biggest and broadest Rare Spirits raffle. This offering has some of the rarest products, including Vermont’s own Whistle Pig Boss Hog 6th edition The Samurai Scientist (1st barrel). Of course, there will be Pappy Van Winkle, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and there is also a Parker’s Heritage 13 yr., Elmer T. Lee 100th yr. tribute, Glenfiddich 23 yr. Grand Cru and many others. Details, raffle guidelines and entry form can be found here 802spirits.com/Raffle
“The DLC is very pleased to announce this 2019 raffle which is open exclusively to Vermont residents over 21 years old and provides the opportunity for winners to purchase very rare and highly sought out bourbons, ryes and single malt scotch whiskey” said DLC Commissioner Patrick Delaney. “Our goals in creating this raffle are to provide Vermonters with a fun opportunity to obtain these highly sought-after whiskies in a fair and transparent manner, while supporting a great cause.” Commissioner Delaney added.
The change from a sweepstakes to raffle allows Vermonters to enter as many times as they like. Each entry is only $5, and the more you enter the greater your chance of winning the opportunity to purchase one of these bottles. All proceeds from the raffle will go to support Vermont Spectrum Youth and Family Services. Spectrum was founded in 1970 and is a nationally recognized leader whose mission is to empower teenagers, young adults and their families to make positive changes through prevention, intervention, education and life skills services. “A significant component of the DLC’s mission is to prevent underage consumption, and to support responsible use of beverage alcohol. Contributing the raffle proceeds to Spectrum furthers that goal. We encourage entrants to be generous in supporting Spectrum” commented Commissioner Delaney.
These rare products are highly requested and available in very limited quantities worldwide. Last year over 4,000 Vermonters entered to win the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Pappy or Buffalo Trace Antique collection.
The raffle has two categories, one for Vermont consumers and one for Vermont Liquor Licensees (restaurants and bars). Winners will have the opportunity to purchase one bottle, at the regular retail price, from their local 802Spirits retail Agency. Entries will be accepted until November 24th, 2019 at midnight, with the drawing taking place on Monday, November 25, 2019. Winners will be notified by email and a list of all winners will be posted at the 802Spirits website. Winners will be required to show proof of Vermont residency upon purchase. Licensees will be required to provide their DLC issued license number.