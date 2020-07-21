ST. ALBANS — As part of a $3.6 million group of investments in affordable housing and agriculture, the Vermont Community Foundation (VCF) recently completed a loan to the City of St. Albans for the Congress and Main construction project.
The Congress and Main project is a mixed-use redevelopment that includes more than 60 units of downtown housing.
VCF’s suite of loans and equity investments completed over the last four months channels $2.2 million towards building new affordable housing projects throughout the state, and $1.4 million towards securing the land base and expanding markets for Vermont’s farmers.
Addition funding was provided to Vermont Housing Finance Agency, St. Johnsbury New Avenue Development, Vermont Land Trust, Springfield Food Co-op and Farmers to You.