FAIRFIELD – The Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team recently returned home from the North American 4-H Invitational Dairy Quiz Bowl in Louisville, Kentucky, where they placed seventh out of 17 teams.
Competing for Vermont at the Nov. 8-9 event at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center were Maya Jerose, Fairfield; Caleb Palazzo, Pomfret; Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge; and Tamara Tyminski, Wallingford. They were coached by Sara Kirby, East Montpelier, and Judy Vaughan, Newbury.
The competition got underway with a 50-question written test followed by a get-acquainted pizza party. Two Vermonters finished in the top 10 and received a framed certificate. Caleb Palazzo came in seventh and Maya Jerose, ninth.
Scores from the written exam were used to rank teams for the double-elimination buzzer rounds the next day with Vermont going up against teams from Michigan, Georgia, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Each round consisted of five group questions where team members were allowed to collaborate on answers and 20 toss-up questions with points awarded to the first person to buzz in the correct answer.
Teams earned a chance to answer bonus questions whenever three members of that team each answered a toss-up question correctly. The bonus questions were each worth up to an additional 20 points.
Questions focused on breeding and genetics, herd and udder health, dairy nutrition, feeds and feeding, milk quality, dairy foods, marketing, calf raising and related areas. Featured topics for this year’s contest were mammary gland anatomy and physiology and mastitis prevention and control.
The event concluded with an awards banquet.
Their trip was funded in part by the State 4-H Dairy Committee. Each team member also received a K. Stewart Gibson Award, given in honor of a former UVM Extension dairy specialist, to help cover expenses.
To learn more about the University of Vermont Extension 4-H dairy program, contact Wendy Sorrell at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513.